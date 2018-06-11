Russian ambassador to Azerbaijan: The parties are determined to 'make a step forward' in economic sphere

Russian ambassador to Azerbaijan: The parties are determined to 'make a step forward' in economic sphere

+ ↺ − 16 px

The re-election of Ilham Aliyev and Vladimir Putin for a new presidential term is in line with the stability in the relations between Baku and Moscow.

According to Oxu.Az, the newly appointed Russian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Mikhail Bocharnikov said this at an event timed to the Day of Russia.

"It is very symbolic that the heads of our states were re-elected for a new term of the presidency. This will meet the stability in our relations, " Bocharnikov at the official reception.

According to him, the parties are determined to "make a step forward" in the economic sphere. "We intend to increase trade turnover, expand cooperation in the field of transport and logistics industry," he said.

News.Az

News.Az