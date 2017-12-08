Russian and Armenian FMs discuss Karabakh peace process

+ ↺ − 16 px

Armenian Foreign Minister Edward Nalbandian met with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on the margins of the 24th meeting of the OSCE Ministerial Council in Vienna.

According to news.am, the foreign ministers discussed Armenia-Russia relations and the implementation of the agreements reached between the leaders of two countries.

The sides expressed views on the activities of the OSCE. Edward Nalbandian and Sergey Lavrov touched upon the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

News.Az

News.Az