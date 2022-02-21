Russian, Armenian leaders discuss situation in Karabakh

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russian President Vladimir Putin has held a telephone conversation with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, News.Az reports citing the Kremlin website.

The sides held an exchange of views on the situation in Karabakh. They emphasized the importance of consistent implementation of the agreements of the leaders of Russia, Azerbaijan and Armenia of November 9, 2020, January 11 and November 26, 2021, including measures to restore transport and economic ties in the South Caucasus, as well as steps aimed at the earliest possible start of the delimitation of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border.

Several other issues related to efforts to strengthen stability and establish long-term relations of peace and cooperation in the region were touched upon.





News.Az