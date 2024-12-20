Russian attack on Kyiv damages Portuguese embassy

+ ↺ − 16 px

"The Portuguese Government strongly condemns this morning's attacks on Kyiv, which caused material damage to several diplomatic missions, including the chancellery of the Portuguese Embassy", reads a statement sent to newsrooms.In the note, the ministry supervised by Paulo Rangel stressed that "it is absolutely unacceptable that any attack could target, or have an impact on areas of diplomatic installations."In light of the incident, the Chargé d'Affaires of the Russian Federation was "called to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs so that a formal protest can be lodged with the Russian Federation".In an interview with journalists, Paulo Rangel explained that the attack affected diplomatic facilities in other countries, such as Argentina and Germany. "It is absolutely unacceptable for diplomatic missions to be targeted," he reiterated.At issue were "two explosions with relatively light material damage."The Chargé d'Affaires of the Russian Federation will be called to present a formal protest, "as the ambassador is not in Lisbon"."Another heinous Russian attack against Kyiv. This time on a building hosting the Embassy of Portugal and several other diplomatic services. Putin’s disregard for international law reaches new heights," Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission has shared a post in this regard on her X account.

