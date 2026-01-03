Russian attacks in Ukraine kill at least 6, injure 42 over 24 hours

At least six people were killed and 42 others injured in Russian attacks on Ukraine over the past day, local authorities reported on January 3.

Russia launched 95 drones at Ukraine overnight, according to the Air Force. Ukrainian air defenses intercepted 80 of the drones, but at least 15 made it through, striking eight locations, News.Az reports, citing Kyiv Independent.

In Kharkiv Oblast, Russian forces targeted the regional center of Kharkiv, killing a 22-year-old woman and a 3-year-old boy, while injuring 31 others, including a six-month-old infant, as reported by Ukraine's Emergency Service and Governor Oleh Syniehubov.

The Russian attack destroyed an office building and severely damaged a four-story apartment building.

In Donetsk Oblast, Russian strikes killed one person and injured four others in the city of Kostiantynivka. Another Russian attack killed a person and injured two others in the town of Druzhkivka, Governor Vadym Filashkin said.

In Kherson Oblast, Russian forces targeted 26 settlements, killing two people and injuring two others, according to the local military administration.

In Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, the Synelnykove district came under a Russian attack. As a result of the strike, a woman and a man suffered injuries, the local military administration said.

In Sumy Oblast, a Russian FPV (first-person-view) drone injured a 60-year-old man in the Krasnopillia district, the local military administration said.

In Mykolaiv Oblast, Russian forces targeted critical infrastructure, Governor Vitalii Kim said without specifying the location. As a result of the attack involving 30 Russian drones, parts of the region were left without electricity.

News.Az