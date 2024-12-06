Russian, Belarusian presidents meet in Minsk

Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko welcomed his visiting Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, at Minsk’s Independence Palace, on Friday.

Lukashenko welcomed Putin inside the building, near the entrance, News.Az reports, citing Russian media. The leaders shook hands, embraced and exchanged a couple of words. They will co-chair a meeting of the Supreme State Council of the Union State of Russia and Belarus.The meeting will address a range of issues, from defense to communications tariffs.Later in the day, the leaders will sign joint documents and will hold a one-on-ne meeting when the main program is completed.

