Russian border guard vessel to visit Baku for Caspian cooperation discussions

Russian Federal Security Service's border guard ship, Rasul Gamzatov, will visit the port of Baku on September 23, as announced by Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova during a briefing.

She stated that the trip, which will last until September 25, is part of the approved bilateral cooperation plans between Russia and Azerbaijan, News.Az reports citing local media.

"The program includes meetings between the border services of both countries to discuss cooperation issues, primarily in the Caspian Sea," Zakharova said.

She emphasized that the visit reflects the mutual commitment to continued collaboration in the field of security and the strengthening of practical ties in the Caspian region.

