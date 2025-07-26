Russia’s Zakharova: Peace in Ukraine has never been a real priority for the West

Russia’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova claimed on Saturday that peace talks over Ukraine have never truly been on the West’s agenda, despite recent negotiations between Russian and Ukrainian officials.

Zakharova said, "If the West wanted real peace, it would stop arming Kyiv." Her comments came just days after representatives from both sides held rare discussions on Wednesday, News.Az reports, citing TASS.

During her Thursday briefing, Zakharova had refused to comment on the talks. Her latest remarks reflect Moscow's longstanding accusation that Western countries are prolonging the war by supplying military aid to Ukraine.

Western governments, including the U.S. and EU states, have consistently defended their support for Ukraine as necessary for self-defense against Russian aggression.

