Russian cargo airline to fly through Azerbaijan

The fifth freedom traffic right allows an airline to carry revenue traffic between foreign countries as a part of services connecting the airline’s own country.

Russian cargo airline AirBridgeCargo has obtained permission for air transportation on the Moscow-Baku-Hong Kong route with the fifth freedom traffic right on the Baku-Hong Kong section, says in the protocol posted on the website of Russia’s Federal Air Transport Agency (Rosaviatsiya), Trend reports.

According to the protocol, AirBridgeCargo Airlines LLC has been granted permission to execute regular Moscow-Baku-Hong Kong cargo transportation four times a week without the fifth freedom traffic right on the Baku-Hong Kong section.

Making changes to this point and obtaining the fifth freedom traffic right on the Baku-Hong Kong section will be possible after getting a permission from Azerbaijan’s aviation authorities.

AirBridgeCargo Airlines LLC is the biggest Russian cargo airline and a part of Volga-Dnepr Group. The company was created in 2004.

