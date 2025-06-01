Russian delegation arrives in Istanbul to participate in talks on Ukraine

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Russian delegation arrived in Istanbul to participate in negotiations with the Ukrainian side, which are scheduled to take place on June 2, News.Az informs via TASS.

"The negotiating team has arrived in Istanbul," the agency's source said.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that the Russian delegation led by presidential aide Vladimir Medinsky is ready to present a memorandum to Ukraine on all aspects of overcoming the root causes of the crisis in Istanbul on June 2. Ukrainian Defense Minister and head of the delegation at the talks Rustem Umerov said that Kyiv is "not against" a meeting with the Russian side, but is waiting for a memorandum from Moscow before it begins. Russian presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov called this demand unconstructive. He emphasized that the main thing now is to continue the process of direct negotiations.

