Russian delegation arrives in Syria for first visit since Assad’s ouster

A Russian delegation led by Mikhail Bogdanov, special presidential envoy for the Middle East and Africa and deputy foreign minister, and Alexander Lavrentyev, special presidential envoy for Syria, has arrived on a visit to Damascus.

This is the first visit to Damascus by Russian officials since December 2024, when Bashar Assad stepped down as Syrian president and left the country, News.Az reports, citing Russian media. The visit came just days after the EU linked the lifting of sanctions on Syria to the withdrawal of foreign armed forces from its territory, urging Syrian authorities to require Russia to vacate its military bases in Khmeimim and Tartus.

