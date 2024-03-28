Russian diplomat accuses France of intelligence operations in Caucasus

+ ↺ − 16 px

France is taking advantage of its presence in the Caucasus by trying to gather intelligence and spy on the countries of the region, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said at a briefing, News.Az reports citing TASS.

"France’s presence in the South Caucasus is aimed at trying to collect intelligence, spying on the countries of the region and preventing the implementation of the peace agreements that were reached by our countries, including economic ones," she noted. "Had its real goal been to ensure peace and security, France would have done everything to make sure that the accords that Azerbaijan and Armenia have reached since 2021 are implemented. However, as you can see, they [the French] have embarked on a different path," Zakharova added.

According to the Russian diplomat, "it’s naive to think that France is ready or able to ensure security in the South Caucasus." "Had France been capable of this, the country would have used this ability in the countries where Paris had contractual obligations," Zakharova stressed. "This is what France was obliged to do in Africa because - excuse me - it had been paid for it. <...> However, French missions in those countries failed miserably," she added.

The Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman also pointed out that France saw the future of the South Caucasus "only as a tool." "It’s nothing but a bargaining chip and a way to maintain the country’s well-being and save face, particularly amid a hybrid war against Russia and failures on the African continent," the diplomat concluded.

News.Az