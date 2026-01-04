Russian–Ukrainian war: key developments over the past week

A view of burned tank is seen amid Russian-Ukrainian conflict in the city of Volnovakha, Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine on March 12, 2022Image byStringer / Anadolu Agency

The Russian-Ukrainian war over the week from December 28, 2025, to January 4, 2026, featured intense Russian drone and missile strikes, civilian casualties, and slow Russian advances on the Donbas and Zaporizhzhia fronts. Ukraine reported high Russian losses and counterattacks but faced pressure from troop shortages. Political shifts in Kyiv, including Budanov's appointment as presidential administration head, emphasize intelligence and defense focus, News.Az reports.

Key military events

Massive Russian strikes: 95+ drones and missiles hit Kharkiv (4 killed, including a child, 30+ wounded), Zaporizhzhia, Kherson; energy attacks caused blackouts.

Russian advances: Capture of Bondarne (Donetsk), pushes toward Pokrovsk, Lyman, Kopyansk; Ukrainian losses in Huliaipole (Zaporizhzhia), where a command post was taken.

Ukrainian actions: Strikes on Russian oil refineries and substations (Rovenky, Melitopol); 191 clashes in a week, 750 Russian losses in one day.

Civilian and humanitarian impact

Strikes on residential areas in Kharkiv and other cities led to at least 6 killed and 42 wounded in a day; rescue operations continued. Russia accuses Ukraine of Kherson attacks (27 killed), with focus on winter risks to Ukraine's energy system.

Political and strategic shifts

Zelensky appointed Budanov (GUR head) as new administration chief; warnings of Russian plans to seize Donetsk/Zaporizhzhia by 2026. Meetings with European security advisors; Russia lost >400,000 in 2025 for 0.8% of territory.

