Russian drone strike hits Dnipro, children among wounded - PHOTOS

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A wave of overnight drone strikes hit Dnipro, setting fires across the city and damaging residential buildings, including a direct strike on a high-rise apartment block.

According to regional authorities, Russian forces launched multiple groups of drones toward the city in the early hours of April 23. The attack triggered fires in several districts, with one drone hitting a multi-story building and causing apartments to catch fire, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Oleksandr Hanzha, head of the regional military administration, said the situation remained dangerous during the assault, urging residents to stay in shelters as air raid alerts continued.

Emergency reports later confirmed that, in addition to the damaged high-rise, a car and a local store were also set ablaze. Officials initially reported two people injured, but the number later rose to three. Two women, aged 62 and 68, were hospitalized in moderate condition, while a 35-year-old man received outpatient treatment.

Photo: damaged high-rise building in Dnipro (t.me/dnipropetrovskaODA)

Photo: damaged high-rise building in Dnipro (t.me/dnipropetrovskaODA)

Photo: damaged high-rise building in Dnipro (t.me/dnipropetrovskaODA)

Ukraine’s Air Force had warned ahead of the strike that several groups of enemy drones were heading toward the area, highlighting the scale of the attack.

The latest assault follows a series of recent strikes on Ukraine, including earlier attacks this month that damaged residential buildings, infrastructure, and cultural sites in Dnipro. Local authorities have repeatedly reported destruction to homes, businesses, and public facilities as drone and missile attacks continue.

The overnight strike adds to growing concerns over civilian safety as attacks on urban areas persist.







News.Az