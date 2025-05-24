Russian drones attack Kyiv, apartment building hit, seven injured

Photo: © Reuters. Residents look at an apartment building that was damaged during a Russian attack, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine, May 24, 2025. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russian drones attacked the Ukrainian capital Kyiv early on Sunday and injured at least seven people as fragments set an apartment building on fire and damaged homes, officials said, News.az reports citing BBC.

Timur Tkachenko, head of the city’s military administration, said four people requested medical aid after a five-storey apartment building was struck in the Holosiivskyi district just outside the city centre.

Mayor Vitali Klitschko said the building’s exterior was damaged, and three people were injured in other city districts.

Tkachenko had earlier warned that more drones and possibly missile strikes were likely. Reuters witnesses heard anti-aircraft units in operation around the city.

In northeastern Ukraine, Mayor Ihor Terekhov of Kharkiv, the second-biggest city, said drones hit three city districts and damaged a business. Terekhov said many drones remained in the air over the city.

Unofficial Telegram channels reported a fire after a strike on the Black Sea port of Odesa.

News.Az