Russian strike on Odesa injures four, damages residential buildings

+ ↺ − 16 px

A Russian attack on the southern Ukrainian city of Odesa early on Friday injured four people and damaged residential buildings, regional authorities said.

Serhii Lysak, head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, said three people with burns and blast wounds were taken to hospital, while a fourth victim received treatment at the scene. A residential building and a local enterprise sustained damage, he added, noting that emergency crews were working to clear the debris, News.Az reports.

The strike comes a day after Russian forces launched loitering munitions at Zaporizhzhia, killing five and injuring eight, according to regional governor Ivan Fedorov. The State Emergency Service said the attack ignited kiosks at a local market as well as a vehicle.

Odesa has faced repeated attacks in recent days. On Nov. 17, Russian strikes damaged port and energy infrastructure, leaving more than 32,000 households without electricity. A day earlier, another wave of attacks hit civilian and energy sites, including a solar power plant, authorities said.

News.Az