Russian eco-activists supported the Azerbaijani activists who were protesting on the Lachin-Khankendi road

Russian eco-activists have expressed their support for Azerbaijani activists protesting on the Lachin-Khankendi road, News.az reports.

One of the topics discussed within the framework of the Second Winter Eco-School, which was held at the "Ethno Mir" Ethnographic Park of Kaluga Region, at the initiative of the Honorary Chairman of the Azerbaijani Youth Union of Russia (AMOR), Leyla Aliyeva, was, namely, the activities of Azerbaijani ecoactivists regarding the termination of illegal exploitation of gold and copper mines in the Karabakh economic region of Azerbaijan.

News.Az