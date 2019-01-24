Russian Federal Customs Service to open office in Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Russian Federal Customs Service intends to open new offices in three countries, first deputy head of the Federal Customs Service, Ruslan Davydov said.

Davydov made the remarks at a press conference on Jan. 24, AzerNews reported citing Trend.

"We have offices of the Federal Customs Service in 20 countries and intend to open offices in three more countries," he added. "In particular, we show interest in the Netherlands, which is a big transit point for Europe and China."

The two other offices will be opened in Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan, the Federal Customs Service said.

News.Az

News.Az