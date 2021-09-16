Russian Federation is in favor of soonest launch of delimitation process of Armenian-Azerbaijani border: MFA

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Russian Federation is in favor of the soonest possible launch of the delimitation process of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border with its subsequent demarcation along its entire length, News.Az reports referring to the statement of the head of the press service of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova.

"We are closely monitoring the situation on certain sections of the border between Armenia and Azerbaijan. Russian proposals in this regard have been forwarded to both Baku and Yerevan. We expect a prompt response to formulate a further course of action. In parallel, we will continue joint efforts with Azerbaijan and Armenia to unblock transport and economic ties in the region," she said.

News.Az