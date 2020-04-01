Russian finance ministry earmarks $18 billion for coronavirus crisis

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russia’s finance ministry has earmarked about 1.4 trillion rubles ($18 billion) to be used to fight the spread of the coronavirus and the economic fallout, Prim

Russia is scaling up its crisis response to the coronavirus epidemic while also facing the shock of a crash in the price of oil - one of its key exports - to 18-year lows and the rapid depreciation of the rouble.

“All in all, the finance ministry has reserved 1.4 trillion rubles ($17.8 billion) for the purposes of fighting the coronavirus infection spreading and the anti-crisis actions,” Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin told a government meeting.

Mishustin told the online meeting chaired by President Vladimir Putin that the government was working on a new set of measures “aimed at overcoming the consequences of the spreading of the new coronavirus infection.”

Russia has approved tax breaks and eased regulatory requirements for companies that are taking a hit from the coronavirus, such as in the food services, tourism, and sport culture sectors as well as cinemas, Mishustin said.

The new measures aim to support employment and small- and medium-sized companies, he said, on the day when Russia expanded its coronavirus lockdown to cover more of its sprawling territory and as the official tally of infections rose to 2,777, a one-day increase of 440.

Twenty-four people have so far died in Russia, authorities say.

News.Az

News.Az