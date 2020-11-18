Russian FM, OSCE MG co-chairs discuss situaton in Nagorno-Karabakh

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov discussed with the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs the coordination of efforts to resolve the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh, RIA Novosti reports citing the Russian Foreign Ministry.

The meeting was attended by Igor Popov (Russia), Stefan Visconti (France), Andrew Schaefer (USA), as well as personal representative of the OSCE Chairman-in-Office Andrzej Kasprzyk.

"During the consultations, the situation in and around Nagorno-Karabakh was discussed following the statement by the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia, and the President of the Russian Federation on a complete ceasefire and all hostilities of November 9. The issues of coordination of further mediation efforts of the three countries were considered," the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

News.Az