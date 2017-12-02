Russian FM talks situation on Convention on Caspian Sea legal status

+ ↺ − 16 px

Moscow considers the speedy agreement on text of the Convention on the Caspian Sea’s legal status as priority, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement

“The meeting of foreign ministers of Russia, Azerbaijan, Iran, Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan will be held for the seventh time,” says the statement, according to Trend.

The ministers’ attention will be focused on the Convention on the Caspian Sea’s legal status, as well as documents regulating five-way cooperation on the Caspian Sea in various fields, including the economy, transport, military navigation and others, according to the Russian Foreign Ministry.

Moreover, as the main task of the meeting, the Russian Foreign Ministry singled out preparations for the upcoming 5th Caspian Summit in Kazakhstan.

News.Az

