Tamil Nadu elections: Voting ends with highest voter turnout ever

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India's Tamil Nadu state recorded a historic voter turnout of over 85 percent on Thursday as polling concluded across all 234 Assembly constituencies, marking one of the highest participation levels in the state’s electoral history.

The closely watched election featured a three-way contest between the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK)-led alliance, the opposition All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) coalition, and actor-politician Vijay’s party Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), News.Az reports, citing Indian media.

Voting remained largely peaceful throughout the day, with no major incidents reported.

Election officials said turnout reached 85.05 percent by 6 pm, with final figures expected to rise slightly as data consolidation continues.

Out of 5.73 crore eligible voters, around 4.87 crore cast their ballots. Karur registered the highest turnout at 91.86 percent, while Kanyakumari recorded the lowest at 75.50 percent.

The turnout represents a sharp increase compared to previous elections. In 2021, participation stood at 73.63 percent, while the earlier peak was 78.29 percent in 2011.

The ruling DMK campaigned aggressively, focusing on issues such as delimitation and criticising the AIADMK-BJP alliance, as it sought to retain power.

The AIADMK, meanwhile, targeted the state government over rising debt and alleged deterioration in law and order, positioning itself for a return to office.

Both major alliances expressed confidence after polling concluded.

DMK president and Chief Minister M. K. Stalin said, “Tamil Nadu will win,” adding that the people’s mandate reflects “the highest values of Constitution such as democracy, secularism, states' rights and social justice,” describing it as a protective shield for the state.

AIADMK leader Edappadi K. Palaniswami also expressed confidence, asserting that his party would return to power.

The election also highlighted the growing presence of TVK and the long-standing influence of Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK), led by Seeman, adding new dynamics to what has traditionally been a bipolar political contest.

With polling complete and record turnout recorded, attention now shifts to counting day, which will determine whether DMK retains power, AIADMK stages a comeback, or emerging parties reshape Tamil Nadu’s political landscape.

News.Az