Russian forces launch massive overnight drone and missile attack on Ukraine - VIDEO

Russia launched a large-scale overnight attack on Ukraine, using a combination of Shahed kamikaze drones and missiles across multiple regions. According to the Ukrainian Air Force, 78 out of 83 drones were successfully intercepted and destroyed by air defense systems.

Air raid sirens were activated across most of Ukraine, including Kyiv, due to the threat of incoming drones and missiles. The attack began late on July 27 and continued into the early hours of July 28, triggering real-time tracking and warnings from the Air Force Command, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

‼️ Russia attacks Ukraine with missiles and drones at night

Throughout the night, Ukraine’s military reported the movement of multiple high-speed aerial targets, likely missiles or drones.

04:03 AM – High-speed targets detected over Chernihiv and Cherkasy

04:06 AM – Target spotted in southern Chernihiv Region

04:09 AM – Target moving through Poltava Region toward Cherkasy

04:16 AM – Detection in Vinnytsia Region

04:22 AM – Target crosses the border of Vinnytsia and Zhytomyr Regions heading west

04:28 AM – High-speed target tracked near Starokostiantyniv

The Ukrainian Air Force confirmed that 78 out of 83 Shahed drones used in the attack were shot down overnight, reflecting a high interception rate amid the growing intensity of Russia’s drone warfare tactics.

This marks one of the largest combined drone and missile attacks in recent weeks. Russia continues to rely heavily on Shahed drones, primarily supplied by Iran, to target Ukrainian infrastructure and military assets across the country.

No official casualty numbers or infrastructure damage reports were available at the time of publication. Authorities are still assessing the full scale of the strike’s impact.

