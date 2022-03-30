Yandex metrika counter

Russian foreign minister arrives in China

Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Wednesday embarked on a visit to China, News.Az reports citing TASS.

Lavrov will meet with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi and other officials to discuss bilateral ties and other issues of common interest.

The top Russian diplomat is also scheduled to participate in the third conference of foreign ministers of Afghanistan’s neighbors, which is due take place in Tunxi city on Thursday.


