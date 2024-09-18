Russian gas transit via Ukraine's GTS declining

+ ↺ − 16 px

Gas transit through the Ukrainian gas transportation system (GTS) continues only through the Sudzha gas metering station (GMS), News.Az reports citing Neftegaz.Ru News Agency.

The Nord Stream 1 main gas pipeline (MGP) will not operate in the foreseeable future, and the Polish section of the Yamal-Europe MGP is inaccessible to Gazprom.According to the Ukrainian Gas Transmission System Operator (UGTSO), applications for gas pumping through the Sudzha GIS (entry point to Ukraine from Russia of the Urengoy - Pomary - Uzhgorod gas pipeline) as of September 18, 2024 amounted to 42.316 million m3.Gazprom, for its part, reported that it is supplying Russian gas for transit through the Ukrainian GTS in the volume confirmed by the Ukrainian side through the Sudzha GIS - 42.3 million m3 as of September 18.Applications for the Sokhranovka GIS (entry point to Ukraine of the Soyuz gas pipeline) will be rejected by the Ukrainian side from May 11, 2022 due to the force majeure declared by the UGTSO, which Gazprom considers unmotivated.Until August 6, 2024, the volume of Russian gas transit through the Ukrainian GTS remained close to 42 million m3/day, decreased on August 7-12 amid uncertainty around the Sudzha GIS, but then recovered.On September 17, pumping recovered to 42.4 million m3, on September 18 it decreased to 42.3 million m3.The utilisation of the 2nd string of the Turkish Stream gas pipeline, aimed at the market of South-Eastern Europe, is growing.According to the ENTSOG platform on the Strandja-2/Malkochlar GIS on the border of Turkey and Bulgaria, the physical gas flow for the gas day on September 17 was 50.52 million m3.Renominations according to the Strandja-2/Malkochlar GIS for the gas day on September 18 indicate an increase in pumping to 51.18 million m3.The Nord Stream 1 gas pipeline was stopped on August 31, 2022, due to problems with Siemens gas pumping units (GPU), and on September 26, 2022, both of its strings were damaged as a result of explosions in the Baltic Sea.One line of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, which is not certified by the EU, was damaged, the other could have remained unaffected, the pressure in it was reduced, there are no final conclusions about its integrity yet. Another route for Russian gas supplies to Europe - the Yamal-Europe gas pipeline - has been unavailable to Gazprom since May 11, 2022 due to the introduction of Russian counter-sanctions.

