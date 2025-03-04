Russian insurer settles full claim after Azerbaijani plane crash in Aktau

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russian insurer AlfaStrakhovanie has paid the full claim for the Embraer 190 aircraft operated by Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL), which crashed near Aktau, Kazakhstan, covering both the aircraft and passenger liability.

In a statement to Interfax, Ilya Kabachnik, the Deputy CEO of AlfaStrakhovanie for aviation and space insurance, confirmed that the payment was made in February, following the crash, News.Az reports, citing local media.

The total sum of the claim, however, was not disclosed.

Kabachnik explained that while the investigation into the incident continues, AlfaStrakhovanie had sufficient information to process the claim. He emphasised that the primary factor for the payout was the undeniable loss of the aircraft.

“Since risks from war and terrorism were also covered, the airline will receive compensation regardless of the ongoing investigation,” he added.

Regarding potential claims for damages to third parties, Kabachnik noted that AlfaStrakhovanie had not received any such claims and did not expect any, although the company would address any future claims in cooperation with the airline.

As a reminder, a tragic crash involving AZAL flight J2-8243 on December 25, 2024, has drawn widespread attention and prompted ongoing investigations into the incident's circumstances. The Embraer 190-100 IGW aircraft, registered as 4K-AZ65, was travelling from Baku, Azerbaijan, to Grozny, Russia, when it crashed near Aktau Airport in Kazakhstan. The disaster claimed the lives of 38 people, including both crew and passengers, though 29 passengers survived thanks to the crew's efforts.

The preliminary investigation, led by Kazakhstan's Ministry of Transport, has ruled out any technical faults with the aircraft or its engines. However, it revealed several anomalies, including the loss of GPS signals over Russian airspace and unexplained external damage to the fuselage, stabilisers, and wings. The discovery of foreign objects embedded in the wreckage has prompted further forensic analysis to identify their origin.

These findings have raised concerns about possible external interference. The investigation continues, with Kazakhstan and other relevant authorities working under ICAO’s Chicago Convention towards a final report.

News.Az