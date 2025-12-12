Russian, Iranian presidents discuss regional issues in Ashgabat

+ ↺ − 16 px

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian held talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday in Ashgabat, Turkmenistan.

The leaders met on the sidelines of the International Peace and Trust Summit currently taking place in the Turkmen capital, News.Az reports, citing Iranian media.

During the meeting, Pezeshkian and Putin exchanged views on matters of mutual interest as well as the latest regional and international developments.

News.Az