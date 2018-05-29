Russian journalist killed in Kiev - Ukraine's Interior Ministry

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russian citizen Arkady Babchenko, a journalist and TV host, was shot dead in Kiev Friday. Ukraine's Interior Ministry reported the killing in a statement on its Facebook page.

It was Ukrainian social media that first reported that the victim was Babchenko, according to Sputnik.

"The incident took place on the Nikolsko-Slobodskaya street in the Dnieper district of the capital. The line 102 received a message from the doctors: a woman called them and said that she had found her husband covered with blood in an apartment. The victim has died from the received wounds, preliminary inflicted on his back. The dead person is a Russian citizen born in 1977 who is a host at one of the TV channels," the Interior Ministry stated. The statement indicated that police were headed to the scene.

Ukrainian Interior Ministry board member Anton Gerashchenko confirmed that Babchenko had been shot several times in the back in a stairway and died of those wounds.

"The killer was waiting for him on the stairwell at the entrance. When Arkady opened the door to his the apartment, the murderer made several shots in the back of Arkady Babchenko," Gerashchenko wrote in his Facebook blog

The head of Russia's Human Rights Council said the council condemns the murder and will demand that Kiev conduct a thorough investigation. Russia's Investigative Committee has also launched an investigation.

In 2016, journalist Pavel Sheremet died when a car he was driving blew up in downtown Kiev. Ukrainian Interior Ministry said the explosion was probably caused by a remote-controlled explosive device. The Russian Foreign Ministry stated back then that Russia was shocked by the murder and hoped that the chain of impunity in killings would be interrupted, recalling the 2000 killing of journalist Georgy Gongadze, the April 2015 shooting death of Oles Buzina, and the deaths of journalists in conflict zones across eastern Ukraine.

