Russian lawmakers approve bill banning ‘childfree propaganda’

Russia’s lower house of parliament, the State Duma, has approved the first reading of a bill banning “propaganda of the childfree movement”.

The announcement was made by State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin announced on Thursday, News.Az reports, citing Russian media. The bill, which if it becomes law, would introduce fines of up to 400,000 rubles (€4,000) for individuals found guilty of spreading what the authorities deem to be “childfree propaganda” — urging people not to have children — while public officials could be fined as much as 800,000 rubles (€8,000) and companies up to 5 million rubles (€50,000).A total of 388 deputies voted in favour of the bill, Volodin said. No deputies voted against or abstained.Russia was continuing to create “a legal framework for the protection of children, the family and traditional values”, Volodin wrote, stressing the importance of “protecting people, especially the younger generation” from being indoctrinated with “childfree ideology” online, in the media, as well as in films and advertising.Volodin stressed that while the government was seeking to ban “childfree propaganda”, it was ultimately “up to women” to decide whether or not they wanted to have children. “But there should be no propaganda putting pressure on women … which is what is happening now in the US and Europe,” Volodin added.

