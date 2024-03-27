Russian MFA calls on Baku and Yerevan resume work of Tripartite Working Group

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Russia has called on Baku and Yerevan to resume the work of the Tripartite Working Group, the Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said at a briefing held today.

M. Zakharova noted that at the meeting of the Tripartite Working Group consisting of the Deputy Prime Ministers of Russia, Azerbaijan, and Armenia held on June 2, 2023, the parties were close to a comprehensive mutually cost-effective solution to the opening of regional transport communications in the South Caucasus: "We call on our partners to show the political will to restore cooperation in a tripartite format, including the Tripartite Working Group".

News.Az