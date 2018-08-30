Russian MFA comments on statement made by Merkel on Nagorno Karabakh conflict

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova has commented on the latest statement made by Angela Merkel at a briefing on the Nagorno Karabakh conflict solution, on Aug 30, AzVision.az reports.

"Angela Merkel's statement on the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict should be considered within the format of the existing settlement. Conflict sides themselves should decide on Germany's participation as a mediator."

Recall, German Chancellor Angela Merkel has reaffirmed her country's commitment to finding a solution to the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict during her visit to region, Azerbaijan on Aug 25.

Maria Zakharova praises Russia-Azerbaijan relations

"One of the most positive aspects of the relations between the peoples of Azerbaijan and Russia and the most important achievement of our countries are the development of bilateral relations in all spheres", Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said at a briefing on Aug 30 while commenting on the question on the principal aspects reached as a result of bilateral cooperation between our countries within the context of the planned official visit of Azerbaijani President to Russia, AzVision.az reports.

"The most important thing is that all directions, namely, humanitarian, political, economic, are developing” she added.

While commenting the role of interregional forums in establishing ties between the regions of the two countries, Zakharova stressed that such events between the countries is a very important component, not only political, but also economic, in terms of intensifying practical cooperation between the countries.

The 9th Azerbaijan-Russia interregional forum is expected to be held in Azerbaijan’s Ganja in September.

Russia is a strategic partner of Azerbaijan. Last year, the two countries marked the 25th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations.

Russia’s investments in the Azerbaijani economy almost reach $4 billion. Entrepreneurs from Azerbaijan have invested over $1 billion in Russia’s economy.

According to the Azerbaijani State Customs Committee, trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Russia amounted to $1.3 billion in January-July 2018. The trade turnover between the countries increased by almost 17 percent for the year.

