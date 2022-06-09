Russian MFA corrects Lavrov's statement about Farrukh village

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Russian Foreign Ministry has corrected the views expressed by Sergei Lavrov at a joint press conference with his Armenian counterpart Ararat Mirzoyan in Yerevan on the situation around the village of Farrukh in Khojaly, News.az reports.

The transcript of the Lavrov-Mirzoyan press conference was published on the website of the Russian Foreign Ministry in the evening. The transcript changes the views of the Russian Foreign Minister on the situation around the village of Farrukh.

News.Az