Yandex metrika counter

Russian MFA corrects Lavrov's statement about Farrukh village

  • Politics
  • Share
Russian MFA corrects Lavrov's statement about Farrukh village

The Russian Foreign Ministry has corrected the views expressed by Sergei Lavrov at a joint press conference with his Armenian counterpart Ararat Mirzoyan in Yerevan on the situation around the village of Farrukh in Khojaly, News.az reports.

The transcript of the Lavrov-Mirzoyan press conference was published on the website of the Russian Foreign Ministry in the evening. The transcript changes the views of the Russian Foreign Minister on the situation around the village of Farrukh.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      