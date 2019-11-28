Russian MFA: Mutual visits of Azerbaijani, Armenian journalists - indicator of intention to facilitate establishing contacts

+ ↺ − 16 px

The mutual visits of journalists from Azerbaijan and Armenia are an indicator of the parties' intention to facilitate the establishment of contacts between Armenians and Azerbaijanis, spokesperson for the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova said at a briefing, Trend reports.

"These visits took place on Nov. 17-21 with the coordinating role of the personal representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office. We consider this joint event as an indicator of the parties' intention to facilitate the establishment of contacts between Armenians and Azerbaijanis. We believe that such humanitarian actions are aimed at preparing the population for peace. They should continue and we will certainly support them. For our part, we will continue to provide the parties with the necessary mediation assistance," Zakharova said.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

News.Az

