Russian MFA official says friendly relations are significant for Moscow and Baku

Friendly relations between Azerbaijan and Russia are extremely important, Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said, News.az reports citing TASS.

"I think that friendly relations are really extremely important for both peoples. Those who want to spoil them should think carefully about what they are doing," Zakharova said.

Also touching upon the activities of "Sputnik Azerbaijan", the Foreign Ministry spokesperson noted that although the majority of its employees are Azerbaijani citizens, Russian citizens also work there.

News.Az