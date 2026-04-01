Russian military plane crashes over Crimea; 29 dead

The ministry stated that the An-26 carried 23 passengers and six crew members during a scheduled flight on March 31 at approximately 6:00 p.m. Moscow time (1500 GMT), when communication with the aircraft was lost, News.Az reports.

A search and rescue team located the crash site, confirming there were no survivors.

A commission from the ministry is investigating the site.

No evidence of external impact has been found, and the preliminary assessment indicates a technical malfunction as the cause of the crash.