Russian military plane crashes over Crimea; 29 dead
- 01 Apr 2026 11:37
- 01 Apr 2026 11:39
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Source: TASS
The Russian Defense Ministry reported on Wednesday that a military aircraft crashed over the Crimean Peninsula, killing all 29 people on board.
The ministry stated that the An-26 carried 23 passengers and six crew members during a scheduled flight on March 31 at approximately 6:00 p.m. Moscow time (1500 GMT), when communication with the aircraft was lost, News.Az reports.
A search and rescue team located the crash site, confirming there were no survivors.
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A commission from the ministry is investigating the site.
No evidence of external impact has been found, and the preliminary assessment indicates a technical malfunction as the cause of the crash.