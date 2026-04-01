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Russian military plane crashes over Crimea; 29 dead

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Russian military plane crashes over Crimea; 29 dead
Source: TASS

The Russian Defense Ministry reported on Wednesday that a military aircraft crashed over the Crimean Peninsula, killing all 29 people on board.

The ministry stated that the An-26 carried 23 passengers and six crew members during a scheduled flight on March 31 at approximately 6:00 p.m. Moscow time (1500 GMT), when communication with the aircraft was lost, News.Az reports. 

A search and rescue team located the crash site, confirming there were no survivors.

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A commission from the ministry is investigating the site.

No evidence of external impact has been found, and the preliminary assessment indicates a technical malfunction as the cause of the crash.


News.Az 

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