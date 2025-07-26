Russian missile and drone attack kills 3 in Ukraine’s Dnipro

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russia launched a large-scale overnight assault on Ukraine’s Dnipro region, killing at least three people and injuring six others, local officials reported on Saturday.

According to Dnipropetrovsk Governor Serhiy Lysak, the attack involved 235 drones and 27 missiles, with 10 missiles and 25 drones hitting nine different targets. The rest were intercepted by Ukraine’s air defense, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Photos shared by Lysak showed firefighters responding to blazes, damaged residential buildings, and burnt vehicles following the strikes in Dnipro and the nearby city of Kamianske.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy condemned the attack and vowed retaliatory strikes, saying that “Russian military enterprises, logistics, and airports should feel real consequences.”

The attack comes amid intensified fighting and drone warfare along Ukraine’s 1,000-kilometer front line, as both sides escalate cross-border strikes.

News.Az