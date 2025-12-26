Russian missile strike hits central Ukraine, 6 injured

+ ↺ − 16 px

A Russian missile strike hit the city of Uman in Ukraine’s Cherkasy region on December 26, injuring six people, including two children, and causing damage to residential infrastructure.

Ihor Taburets, head of the Cherkasy Regional Military Administration, confirmed the casualties and said all victims were receiving medical care. Emergency services remain on-site responding to the damage, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

“Closer to noon, the enemy carried out a missile strike on the city. As of now, six people have been injured, including two children. All are receiving necessary medical assistance,” Taburets said.

The Ukrainian Air Force reported that Russian forces launched an overnight assault using an Iskander-M ballistic missile and 99 attack drones. Ukrainian air defenses intercepted 73 of the drones.

Key targets included:

Energy and port infrastructure in Odesa, causing outages.

A terminal in Mykolaiv, damaging a vessel flying the Liberian flag.

Two DTEK energy facilities in southern Odesa, with significant damage expected to take time to repair.

Railway infrastructure in Kovel, damaging a locomotive and freight car.

Mykolaiv and surrounding suburbs, where several attack drones caused partial power outages.

The attacks highlight ongoing Russian strikes on both civilian and strategic targets across Ukraine, leaving authorities scrambling to restore essential services.

This latest assault underscores the continued threat to Ukrainian cities and infrastructure, as well as the human toll on civilians, including children, amid the ongoing conflict.

