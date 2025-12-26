Lufthansa flight makes emergency landing in Almaty

+ ↺ − 16 px

A Lufthansa plane en route from Munich to Beijing made an emergency landing at Almaty International Airport after a passenger suddenly fell ill and died on board.

The incident occurred Friday morning on flight LH 0722. Kazakhstan’s Aviation Administration said the passenger lost consciousness mid-flight, prompting the crew to divert to Almaty. Medical teams and ambulances were dispatched immediately, but the passenger was pronounced dead upon arrival, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The plane was refueled and continued to Beijing at 07:56 a.m. Transport police have launched a criminal investigation, with preliminary findings indicating the cause of death was acute heart failure. The deceased passenger was a foreign national.

Authorities are continuing their investigation into the incident.

News.Az