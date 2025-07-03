Russian mobile providers restrict access to “.az” domain websites
03 Jul 2025
- 03 Jul 2025 14:12
- World
Photo: Reuters
Russian mobile providers restrict access to “.az” domain websites, News.Az reports citing APA.
For over a week now, “.az” domain websites have been inaccessible within Russian territory.
An exception is observed on devices connected via Wi-Fi networks and stationary computers.
However, mobile internet on smartphones blocks access to “.az” domain websites.
Access to Azerbaijani domain websites is only possible through VPN services.