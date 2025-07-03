Yandex metrika counter

Russian mobile providers restrict access to “.az” domain websites

Russian mobile providers restrict access to ".az" domain websites
Russian mobile providers restrict access to “.az” domain websites, News.Az reports citing APA.

For over a week now, “.az” domain websites have been inaccessible within Russian territory.

An exception is observed on devices connected via Wi-Fi networks and stationary computers.

However, mobile internet on smartphones blocks access to “.az” domain websites.

Access to Azerbaijani domain websites is only possible through VPN services.


