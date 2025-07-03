+ ↺ − 16 px

Russian mobile providers restrict access to “.az” domain websites, News.Az reports citing APA.

For over a week now, “.az” domain websites have been inaccessible within Russian territory.

An exception is observed on devices connected via Wi-Fi networks and stationary computers.

However, mobile internet on smartphones blocks access to “.az” domain websites.

Access to Azerbaijani domain websites is only possible through VPN services.

News.Az