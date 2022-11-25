Russian MoD indicates Azerbaijani settlements with fictitious Armenian toponyms: Defense Ministry

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan officially provided the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation, the former and current command of the Russian peacekeeping contingent temporarily stationed in the territory of Azerbaijan, as well as the Turkish-Russian Joint Monitoring Center with a list and map of settlements of the Karabakh economic region of the Republic of Azerbaijan that include names corresponding to Azerbaijani toponyms, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said in a statement, News.Az reports.

Azerbaijan has repeatedly appealed regarding the use of these names in official information, the ministry noted.

“However, unfortunately, the names of Azerbaijani settlements are mentioned with fictitious Armenian toponyms in the official information of the peacekeeping contingent of the Russian Federation published on the official website of the Defense Ministry of the Russian Federation.

Thus, in the official information of the peacekeeping contingent of the Russian Federation dated November 24, 2022, it is stated that Azerbaijan allegedly violated the ceasefire in the direction of the settlement “Magavuz”.

We inform the Russian side that the official name of the Azerbaijani settlement mentioned by them as "Magavuz" is CHARDAGLI. The Azerbaijan Army Units did not violate the ceasefire and did not open fire in this direction.

At the same time, we declare that the information provided to the Russian side about the recent ceasefire violations committed by illegal Armenian armed detachments and other incidents, for some reason, is not reflected in the Russian peacekeeping contingent’s official statements.

At the invitation of the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the Commander of the Russian peacekeeping contingent temporarily stationed in the territory of Azerbaijan and the leadership of the Turkish-Russian Joint Monitoring Center on November 23 inspected the minefield detected by the Azerbaijan Army’s engineer-sapper units in the northern direction of the Saribaba high ground. The minefield consisting of Armenian-made PMN-E anti-personnel mines was installed by illegal Armenian armed detachments.

During the inspection, it was brought to the attention of the peacekeepers that 350 PMN-E anti-personnel mines produced in Armenia in 2021 were detected and neutralized. Unfortunately, the Russian peacekeeping contingent did not provide any official information in this regard.

We call on the command of the Russian peacekeeping contingent temporarily stationed in Azerbaijan to indicate correctly the toponyms of settlements on the territory of the country in the relevant information and seriously suppress all provocative actions of illegal Armenian military formations, including the mining of territories," the ministry added.

News.Az