Russian observer: Azerbaijani citizens are active, show interest in parliamentary elections

+ ↺ − 16 px

The high voter turnout is observed at the parliamentary elections in Azerbaijan, Member of the Russian delegation of observers, Chairperson of the Committee on Science, Education and Culture of the Federation Council of the Russian Federation Lilia Gumerova told reporters on Feb. 9, secki-2020.az reports.

“About 10 percent of citizens voted in the morning and this testifies to the great interest in the voting process,” Gumerova added.

"All information and voter lists are available,” the member of the Russian delegation of observers added. “Great openness and high preparation of the election commission members is obvious. I think that the elections will be held smoothly.”

“There are certain nuances during any pre-election campaign,” Gumerova added. “So I would like to wish open, democratic and fair elections, especially taking into account that they are aimed at renewal due to the challenges and tasks that the Azerbaijani president and the government have set today."

The parliamentary elections of the sixth convocation are being held in Azerbaijan on Feb. 9.

The CEC Secretariat Information Center will inform about the voting process, as well as preliminary data as of 17:00 and 19:00 (GMT+4).

Some 1,314 candidates were registered within the early parliamentary elections.

The candidacies of 246 people were nominated by 19 political parties, 1,057 were self-nominated, 11 - by initiative groups.

Twenty-one percent account for female candidates while 79 percent – male candidates.

Throughout the day, 5,573 permanent polling stations will operate in 125 constituencies of the country.

There are 5,329,460 registered voters in the country, and 340,689 internally displaced people can vote in 573 polling stations.

Some 883 international observers and 77,790 local observers are monitoring the voting process. Among the local observers, 35,152 are representatives of political parties. International observers represent 58 countries and 59 organizations.

News.Az

News.Az