Russian oil depot, fuel tanks damaged in Tambov and Voronezh regions

A fire broke out at an oil depot in Russia’s Tambov Oblast and several fuel tanks were damaged in the neighboring Voronezh Oblast after reported overnight drone strikes attributed to Ukraine, according to local officials and media.

Tambov Governor Yevgeny Pervishov said debris from a drone fell on an oil depot in the settlement of Dmitrievka, igniting a blaze. The Nikiforovskaya oil depot was the target of the strike, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

💥 In Russia, the Druzhba oil pipeline was blown up again



An explosion occurred on a section of the Druzhba oil pipeline, through which Russian oil continues to be supplied to some European countries, fueling the country's financial and military capabilities pic.twitter.com/j1XOiwwqjZ — News.Az (@news_az) December 3, 2025

Pervishov said there were no casualties and that fire crews and law enforcement were deployed to the site. He provided no further details, and Ukraine’s military has not commented on the incident.

Footage circulating on Russian and Ukrainian Telegram channels appeared to show explosions and flames, though the images could not be independently verified.

In Voronezh Oblast, Governor Alexander Gusev said four drones were detected and destroyed over two districts. He added that several fuel tanks sustained “slight damage” in one of the affected areas but reported no fires or casualties.

Ukraine has repeatedly targeted oil infrastructure inside Russia in an effort to disrupt military logistics, fuel supplies, and key revenue sources supporting Moscow’s war effort.

News.Az