Russian peacekeeper dies in Nagorno-Karabakh while dismantling landmine

+ ↺ − 16 px

A Russian serviceman was killed in the Nagorno-Karabakh region when he was demining a road, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday.

"On December 17, an explosive device detonated while clearing a road section near Shusha. An officer of the demining group of the International Mine Action Center was seriously injured as a result of the explosion," said the Defense Ministry.



It was noted that the soldier received urgent medical treatment.

"While being transported to the hospital, the officer died of his injuries. The family of the serviceman will be given all possible and necessary assistance and support by the Defense Ministry," the ministry stressed.







News.Az