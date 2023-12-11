Russian peacekeepers' combat vehicle crashes in Azerbaijan's Khankandi, 1 died, 2 injured
11 Dec 2023
An armored combat vehicle belonging to the Russian peacekeeping contingent overturned into a ravine in Azerbaijan's Khankandi, according to Telegram channels, News.az reports.
It is noted that one Russian serviceman died and two others were injured as a result of the accident.
The condition of one of the injured is considered serious.
The injured were taken to a medical facility in Khankandi.