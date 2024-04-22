Russian peacekeepers leave Karabakh after Yerevan recognizes Baku’s state borders — Peskov

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russian peacekeepers withdrew from their deployment area in the Karabakh area because there were no more operational functions left for them in the region, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday, TASS reports.

"It [the peacekeepers’ withdrawal] is in full compliance with the present-day realities in the region after Armenia has recognized Azerbaijan’s state borders as of 1991," Peskov said in an interview with Russia’s Channel One television broadcaster.

"Geopolitical realties in the region have changed and there are no more operational functions left for them [peacekeepers]," Peskov added.

"The main talks at the moment are certainly about the new life," he continued. "There is a territory that belongs to Azerbaijan and there are talks in progress between the two countries on the delimitation of the border, and a part of these talks have been already agreed upon."

