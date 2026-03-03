Russian PM thanks Azerbaijan for helping evacuate citizens

The two sides noted positive dynamics in bilateral trade turnover and reviewed jointly implemented projects across areas of mutual interest, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

The Russian side expressed gratitude to the Azerbaijani leadership for assisting in the swift evacuation of Russian citizens from Iran amid heightened regional tensions.

The prime ministers also highlighted the importance of Monday’s visit to Baku by a Russian delegation led by Deputy Prime Minister Alexei Overchuk and welcomed the agreement to hold the next meeting of the intergovernmental commission on economic cooperation in Azerbaijan in April.

Asadov additionally congratulated Mishustin on his 60th birthday and wished him continued success in his future endeavours.