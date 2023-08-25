Russian President Putin congratulates Azerbaijani First VP Mehriban Aliyeva birthday

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russia’s President Vladimir Putin congratulated First Vice President of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva on the occasion of her birthday, News.Az reports.

“Dear Mehriban Arif gizi, Please accept my sincerest congratulations on the occasion of your birthday,” Putin said in his congratulatory message.

“We highly appreciate your personal contribution to the strengthening of the allied relations between our countries. I am confident that further development of constructive multifaceted ties will fully meet the interests of the friendly peoples of Russia and Azerbaijan.

Dear Mehriban Arif gizi, I sincerely wish you good health, happiness, well-being and success in your state activity,” the Russian president added.

