Russian rockets kill 15 in Chasiv Yar, a town in eastern Ukraine

At least 15 people have been killed and more than 20 are feared buried under rubble after Russian rockets struck an apartment block in Chasiv Yar, a town in eastern Ukraine, officials say, News.az reports citing UNIAN.

Some victims have been brought out alive. The death toll was given by a Ukrainian emergency services official.

One side of the five-storey building was ripped apart, leaving a mountain of rubble. Chasiv Yar is near the city of Kramatorsk, in Donetsk region.

Donetsk is the focus of a Russian push.

The region's governor Pavlo Kyrylenko said the destruction was caused by Russian Uragan rockets.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said the strikes on the residential block were carried out deliberately.

