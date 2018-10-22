Yandex metrika counter

Russian security chief, Trump’s adviser start talks in Moscow

Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev started talks on Monday in Moscow with US National Security Adviser John Bolton, Patrushev’s Spokesman Yevgeny Anoshin said, TASS reports.

"A meeting between Nikolai Patrushev and John Bolton began in Moscow," the spokesman said.

